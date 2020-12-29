PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

2:07 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

6:48 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northwest Davis Way and North Grand Avenue.

Friday

2:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

7:48 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

11:48 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 2400 block of Northwest High Point Court.

Saturday

1:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

10:20 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

Sunday

9:57 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

2:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Southwest Cityview Street.

2:41 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Myrtle Street.

4:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.

4:28 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

6:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 200 block of Southeast Klemgard Street.

10:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.

10:24 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

10:32 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from an address on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

WSU POLICE

Friday

12:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4100 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Saturday

7:35 p.m. — One person was warned for a cannabis odor on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Sunday

10:52 a.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

3:20 p.m. — One person was warned for trespassing on the 4900 block of Southeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

3:52 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Wawawai Road near Clarkston.

Friday

8:47 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the intersection of State Highway 195 and Emerson Road in Uniontown.

Saturday

9:47 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Almota and Klaus roads near Colfax.

1:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Weland and McGreevy roads.

6:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of South Main Street in Colfax.

10:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Airport and Almota roads in Colfax.

Sunday

6:29 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Albion and Christian roads near Pullman.

9:35 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of North Park Court in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

1:52 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of North Almon Street.

10 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported at an address on West Pullman Road.

12:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Kouse Street.

6:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint that someone was smoking cannabis on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

7:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Sixth Street.

8:19 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman walking along North Main Street.

8:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

9:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on South Main Street.

Friday

12:01 a.m. — A man was verbally harassing and threatening a woman on the corner of East Third and South Jefferson streets.

12:01 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking along East B Street.

3:38 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

4:16 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported near the corner of East Fourth and South Washington streets.

6:21 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

3:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man laying on the ground near the roadway on the corner of West C and North Lilly streets.

16:17 p.m. — Police received a complaint of possible battery on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.

7:44 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Mabelle Street.

Saturday

1:51 p.m. — Officers received complaints that people were violating city health and safety orders at an address on West Pullman Road.

4:11 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Paradise Creek Street.

6:54 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main Street.

9:56 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.

Sunday

4:57 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.

7:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on East Third Street.

9:35 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.

9:51 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 1000 block of East F Street.

10:26 a.m. — Police received a report of a man claiming to be a member of the Secret Service and refusing to leave the premises when asked at an address on West Third Street.

4:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of White Avenue and South Blaine Street.

10:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Samaritan Lane.

11:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of East Seventh Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Sycamore Court in Potlatch.

1:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Second Street in Potlatch.

5 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 2100 block of Mix Road in Moscow.

Friday

5:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

6:33 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

Saturday

8:19 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 100 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.

12:11 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1700 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.

9:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

Sunday

7:19 p.m. — A business was reportedly burglarized on the 700 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

1:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

2:42 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.

6:19 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

8:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road in Troy.

8:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 100 block of West Persimmon Street in Genesee.

9:08 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.

