MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

7:54 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on Washington and Sixth streets. No one was transported to the hospital.

11:12 a.m. — A moose was reported in the roadway on F and Cleveland streets.

4:01 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Paradise Creek and Stadium Drive.

9:19 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Walmart.

Saturday

12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a woman who was reportedly sprayed with pepper spray on the 300 block of North Main Street.

6:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.

3:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Walmart.

6:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.

7:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse Drive.

7:48 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested following a physical altercation at a residence on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.

10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a school bus went off the road on Palouse River Drive, but the bus was gone upon arrival.

Sunday

3:11 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order to a person reportedly harassing employees at Mingles.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Genesee School.

2:14 p.m. — Threats were reported at Forest Lane in Princeton.

Sunday

5:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Potlatch resident for suspicion of domestic battery on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:30 a.m. — A router was stolen on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.

5:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a controlled substance problem on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.

Saturday

8:20 a.m. — An employee allegedly stole cash from the Dairy Queen on South Grand Avenue.

4:07 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident and transported one person with injuries to Pullman Regional Hospital.

4:42 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Southeast Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.

Sunday

1:50 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for DUI on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.

2:25 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

9:17 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.

5:37 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

8:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

Sunday

3:04 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a sick person on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

1:54 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.

11:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.

Sunday

6:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.

