MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:54 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on Washington and Sixth streets. No one was transported to the hospital.
11:12 a.m. — A moose was reported in the roadway on F and Cleveland streets.
4:01 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Paradise Creek and Stadium Drive.
9:19 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Walmart.
Saturday
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a woman who was reportedly sprayed with pepper spray on the 300 block of North Main Street.
6:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
3:22 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a theft at Walmart.
6:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
7:03 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse Drive.
7:48 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested following a physical altercation at a residence on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
10:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a school bus went off the road on Palouse River Drive, but the bus was gone upon arrival.
Sunday
3:11 a.m. — Police issued a trespassing order to a person reportedly harassing employees at Mingles.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Genesee School.
2:14 p.m. — Threats were reported at Forest Lane in Princeton.
Sunday
5:58 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Potlatch resident for suspicion of domestic battery on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:30 a.m. — A router was stolen on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.
5:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a controlled substance problem on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
Saturday
8:20 a.m. — An employee allegedly stole cash from the Dairy Queen on South Grand Avenue.
4:07 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident and transported one person with injuries to Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:42 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Southeast Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.
Sunday
1:50 a.m. — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man for DUI on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
2:25 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
9:17 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on the 1200 block of Southwest Center Street.
5:37 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
8:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
Sunday
3:04 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a sick person on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:54 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.
11:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
Sunday
6:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.