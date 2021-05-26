MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
3:19 a.m. — An unconscious male on the 300 block of Dolly Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
10:26 a.m. — A small dog was reportedly on a roof after it climbed out of a window on the 1000 block of East F Street.
10:45 a.m. — Catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from a University of Idaho vehicle.
2:05 p.m. — A physical domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:45 p.m. — A male reportedly sent a woman unwanted, inappropriate videos at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.
4:03 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at the Kibbie Dome.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:52 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on True Street.
4:17 p.m. — A caller on Carolstar Drive said he was threatened by his brother.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a missing persons report in Albion.
3:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Washington Street in Farmington.
10:41 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Washington Street in Tekoa for a medical episode.