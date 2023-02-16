PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
4:33 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
9:37 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.
10:09 p.m. — Officers responded to a suicidal person on the 1600 block of Lower Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Police arrested a 60-year-old man under suspicion of a DUI on Shoemaker Place overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
11:10 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
3:10 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to an assault on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
1:05 p.m. — An assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:26 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
11:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:40 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported in Princeton.
