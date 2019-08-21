MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
2:32 a.m. — A man reported he possibly had money stolen from his vehicle on the 400 block of Spotswood Street.
2:40 a.m. — A vehicle’s doors were reportedly open on the 800 block of East Eighth Street but nothing appeared to be stolen from the car.
7:30 a.m. — A pickup truck pulling a boat reportedly crossed the new East Third Street pedestrian bridge.
7:31 a.m. — A 20-year-old female driver reportedly attempted a U-turn on a Perimeter Drive curve near the University of Idaho Golf Course when she was struck by another vehicle. At least two people from the car that struck the female driver were taken to Gritman Medical Center. The woman was cited for suspicion of unsafe start of a parked vehicle and was warned for the alleged illegal U-turn.
11:38 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
11:52 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
11:54 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
12:49 p.m. — Police are investigating grand theft allegedly done by an employee at Mobil gas station on the 800 block of Troy Road.
5:54 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:47 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:06 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.
3:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Cedar Ridge and Southwick roads near Kendrick.
4:16 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 400 block of East Valleyview Avenue in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:34 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Terre View Drive and Brandi Way.
9:31 a.m. — A subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a reported overdose on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
11:49 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
11:53 a.m. — Police were advised of drugs possibly being sold on State Street.
4:10 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive reported money was stolen out of his room.
5:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Airport Road.
6:48 p.m. — Homeless camps were reported in the area of Railroad Street.
7:37 p.m. — A subject reported finding someone in his vehicle on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:56 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Maple street.
9:03 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer on Ruby Street.
9:28 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for minor in possession and having a false ID on Colorado Street.
10:30 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for minor in possession on Ruby Street.
11:50 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for minor in possession on Colorado Street.
11:56 p.m. — EMS transported a subject to PRH following a report of an unconscious person on Ruby Street.
Tuesday
12:30 a.m. — Police, fire, EMS responded to an illness call on the 700 block of Maple Street. No one was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Clarkston woman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Wilma Drive
9:33 p.m. — Deputies cited and released a 19-year-old Pullman for exhibiting the effects of alcohol in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:23 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Lewis Alumni Center.
11:02 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at the soccer field on Cougar Way.
11:14 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at Global Scholars on Cougar Way.
11:56 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at Scott Hall on Cougar Way.
Tuesday
12:37 a.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Thatuna Street.