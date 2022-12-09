PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Prairie Court.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Prairie Court.
9:39 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Crestview Street.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Wednesday.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:18 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:13 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Liberty Street in St. John.
7:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
9:41 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited and released for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Upton Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 500 block of Victoria Drive.
8:59 a.m. — A dispute was reported involving two people at the Safeway parking lot.
11:56 a.m. — Moscow Building Supply reported a customer who was irate with staff.
1:48 p.m. — Reporters and camera equipment were reportedly blocking the road on King and Queen roads.
3:05 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Lauder Avenue and Main Street.
3:50 p.m. — Tri-State Outfitters reported a theft.
5:02 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive reported their daughter destroying property at the house.
5:52 p.m. — A female reported her ex-boyfriend hit her with a shopping cart at Winco on Dec. 2.
Thursday
12:43 a.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Phi Delta Theta on Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:37 a.m. — A vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Lewis Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
