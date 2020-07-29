MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:48 a.m. — A juvenile cougar was possibly sighted on North Almon Street but police did not locate an animal.
1:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:27 p.m. — A man reportedly stole items from the Moscow Food Co-op on East Fifth Street. Police are waiting for surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect.
4:44 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 100 block of Baker Street.
5:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart or Tri-State Outfitters.
7:23 p.m. — Multiple items were reported stolen from a vehicle outside Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:23 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Crumarine Loop near Moscow after he was involved in a noninjury vehicle collision.
11:15 a.m. — An individual on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 reported their vehicle was damaged three years ago.
4:31 p.m. — An Amazon package was reportedly marked as delivered but the individual reported not receiving it on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
9:05 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
9:43 p.m. — A car jack and other tools were reported stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Heimgartner Road near Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:01 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Pullman.
9:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment on Terre View Drive.
10:14 a.m. — EMS and a coroner responded to a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.
1:20 p.m. — Police received a report from Short Drive that someone is providing marijuana to minors.
3:23 p.m. — Threatening notes were left on a property on Bryant Street.
3:41 p.m. — A dog was reportedly left in a hot car on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:57 p.m. — A caller said she ran into her ex-husband on a trail. There is a no-contact order in place and he started running after her.
11:52 p.m. — A man was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:04 a.m. — EMS and the coroner responded to a report of breathing problems on Wall Street in Colfax.
12:13 a.m. — A 33-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested on Main Street and Grand Avenue in Pullman for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
10:17 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen in Oakesdale.
5:20 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant in Rosalia.
11:50 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.