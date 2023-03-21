MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:10 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disorderly male in front of Tapped.
2:13 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Troy Road in front of Jiffy Lube.
Saturday
12:35 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen from a porch on the 1100 block of Ridge Road.
2:13 p.m. — A flag was stolen from a front porch on the 100 block of North Polk Street.
2:36 p.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Rants and Raves.
9:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
Sunday
12:10 a.m. — A male was arrested following a report of a hit-and-run crash at Dirty Goat Saloon.
4:16 p.m. — A female reported receiving threatening texts from her ex.
6:36 p.m. — A male was reportedly screaming in an alley on South Almon Street.
8:04 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of battery following a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1 p.m. — Threats were reportedly made on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
8:54 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on Juliene Way in Moscow.
Saturday
1:18 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.
4:35 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.
Sunday
3:16 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
3:35 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Pine Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:15 p.m. — A laundry room door was ripped off its hinges on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
12:22 p.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.
6:43 p.m. — A driver was issued an infraction for failing to stop following a two-vehicle crash on Harrison and State streets.
9:36 p.m. — Police took a report of someone sticking slices of cheese on his house.
9:56 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Saturday
8:41 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old male for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
9:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:56 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Pullman resident for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
1:05 p.m. — A rollover crash was reported on Jordan Knott Road in Endicott, but no patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
5:20 p.m. — Possible street racing was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
6:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old Endicott man for violating a court order on B Street in Endicott.