PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10: 53 a.m. — Theft was reported on Hidden View Court.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 2:17 am
11:50 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Spring Street.
1:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Wheatland Drive.
1:46 p.m. — Theft was reported on Park Street.
4:28 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:46 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Irving Street.
5:44 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on the 200 block of Westwood Drive.
10:15 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
10:37 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1200 block of Hall Drive overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:11 p.m. — Fraud was reported on College Street in Colton.
7:40 p.m. — Police performed a house check on Wawawai Road in Colton.
7:48 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on B Street in Lacrosse.
9:50 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:13 a.m. — A dumpster fire was reported at Sigma Chi on Nez Perce Drive.
9:32 a.m. — One person reported neck pain following a two-vehicle collision at Third and Jackson streets.
1:03 p.m. — The Moscow Food Co-op reported shoplifting.
Thursday
2:12 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on C and Lieuallen streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Bovill.
11:08 a.m. — A theft was reported on A Street in Kendrick.
4:55 p.m. — A grass fire was reported at Robinson Park.
