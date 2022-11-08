PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:14 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash with unknown injuries was reported on Terre View Drive.
2 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Providence Court.
3:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Olsen Street.
4:02 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
4:58 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
5:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:06 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue.
Seven noninjury crashes were reported Friday
Theft was reported on the 800 block of A Street overnight.
Officers and fire responded to an electrical hazard on the 800 block of A Street overnight.
Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to a fall on the 500 block of Kamiaken Street overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Saturday
6:50 a.m. — A tree fell on a communication line and threatened a power line on the 700 block of High Street. Avista was notified.
7:40 a.m. — Offices and fire responded to a telephone pole hanging at a 45 degree angle over the road on the 800 block of Old Moscow Road. Avista was notified.
10:41 a.m. — Police responded to a branch hanging on a telephone line and blocking the road on the 800 block of Ruby Street. Avista was notified.
2:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Kimball Court.
2:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
7:45 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:06 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a fall on Opal Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
11:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
Four noise complaints were made Saturday and overnight Sunday.
A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Brandon Drive overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 600 block of Ruby Street overnight.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Grand Avenue overnight.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and a hit-and-run on the 900 block of B Street overnight.
Sunday
8:10 a.m. — A tree fell on a power line on the 800 block of Ruby Street. Avista was notified.
3:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
8:01 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:09 a.m. — Theft was reported on Cougar Way.
9:32 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of Oak Street.
9:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
7:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Ferdinands Lane.
8:21 p.m. — Officers and facilities operations responded to a traffic hazard on Grimes Way.
11:42 p.m. — Police moved a downed tree in the roadway on North Fairway Road.
Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Saturday
1 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of B Street.
10:24 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Spokane Street.
Sunday
1:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on Summit Street in Colton.
10:10 a.m. — A downed tree blocking a roadway was reported on Shawnee Road in Pullman.
10:53 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
Four noninjury crashes were reported Friday across the county.
Saturday
1:55 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Elizabeth Street in Tekoa.
3:28 a.m. — Officers responded to a tree blocking a roadway on Pine City Malden Road in Malden.
4:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to an electrical hazard on Rosalia Road in Rosalia.
6:24 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Zaring Cut Off Road in Lacrosse.
7:26 a.m. — Police removed a tree blocking a roadway on Wawawai Road in Colton.
7:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a leaning telephone pole on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
11:12 a.m. — Deputies responded to an electrical hazard on Landfill Road in Pullman.
11:28 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Elizabeth Street in Tekoa.
8:03 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Estes Road in Pullman.
10:35 p.m. — Theft was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
Sunday
9:51 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
5:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Wilcox Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:12 a.m. — A bus reportedly sideswiped a vehicle on D and Hayes streets.
8:21 a.m. — Police responded to a report that a vehicle slid off the road and into someone’s yard on D and Van Buren streets.
10:23 a.m. — Goodwill reported receiving a donation of marijuana.
11:38 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
6:38 p.m. — A female reported being harassed on the 200 block of West Third Street.
8:18 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
9:40 p.m. — Police heard a complaint of a power line arching after a branch hit a transformer on the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.
Saturday
12:37 a.m. — A down tree blocked the roadway on D and Howard streets.
3:45 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male selling puppies at Michaels at the Palouse Mall.
7:19 p.m. — A lighter was reported stolen from Taj Grocery.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — A vehicle struck the wall of an apartment on the 200 block of Baker Street.
12:33 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious female on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
1:35 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious female at Pi Beta Phi on Idaho Avenue.
1:02 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Troy Road.
1:35 a.m. — A male reportedly held onto a female as she tried to leave John’s Alley.
2:02 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of a female walking into a stranger’s house on the 700 block of East First Street.
11:13 a.m. — Political signs were reported stolen from the 500 block of West C Street.
4:24 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Kouse and Camas streets.
8:17 p.m. — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 100 block of South Jefferson Street after being found lying face down near the road.
10:41 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
Monday
4:33 a.m. — A vehicle went into a ditch on Polk and Morton streets. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
5:37 a.m. — A utility line was down on Third and Washington streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:15 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
8:19 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Main Street in Deary.
10:32 a.m. — A fire was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Ten vehicles slid off the road early Friday morning on Latah County highways.
Saturday
Eight road hazards were reported early Saturday morning in Latah County.
Four noninjury crashes were reported Saturday afternoon.
Sunday
10:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
7:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.