PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:36 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
9:05 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
7:20 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of theft at Gannon-Goldsworthy Hall.
Tuesday
6:41 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported near the Stephenson Complex.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:32 a.m. — A deputy responded to a neighbor dispute on North Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
2:40 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at Princeton Trailer Court in Princeton.
5:03 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on River Road in Viola.
1:32 p.m. — A battery was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
8:46 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies performed a welfare check on Sanderson Lane in Bovill.
Sunday
8:02 a.m. — A collision was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
6:39 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.
Monday
7:18 a.m. — A 44-year-old Post Falls man was arrested on a warrant at the Latah County Courthouse.
9:54 a.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Wellesley Road in Viola.