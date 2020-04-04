LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 27
Jared Reichley, 22, and Rylee Schneider, 20, both of Moscow
Monday
Ryan Mack, 33, and Ashley Meyer, 24, both of Moscow
Stephen Smallwood, 18, of Moscow, and Julia Armstrong, 16, of Potlatch
Wednesday
Gabriel Isaac, 17, and Lexee Dowler, 19, both of Moscow
Chayce Kowalski, 24, of Moscow, and Kaitlyn Bierer, 22, of Pullman
Divorces
March 20
Kenneth Butterfield and Stephanie O’Bryan
March 23
Nickolas Jorgensen and Anna Searcy
March 27
Ryann Mata and Nicholas Warzyn
April 1
Brandon Johnson and Tanya Johnson
Kelly Giese and Angela Towles
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:06 a.m. — Tires were reportedly slashed on multiple vehicles on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Road.
10:19 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
11:45 a.m. — Officers responded to an alcohol offense near the corner of Northwest State Street and Davis Way and warned one person and told them to go home.
12:03 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and disorderly conduct on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reportedly going through bags of recycling on a residential porch on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
1:25 p.m. — Police received a complaint that a neighbor was attempting to use a caller’s garbage containers to dispose of their own refuse, including mattresses.
2:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
7:54 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:35 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the corner of Northwest Robert Street and Turner Drive.
2:47 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
5:09 p.m. — An officer responded to a fire on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:23 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on High Street in Uniontown.
8:16 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Endicott man for suspicion of residential burglary on Almota Road in Colfax. The man was reportedly in the driveway of a residence screaming he had COVID-19 and attempted to enter a vehicle owned by the residents. He then attempted to enter the home of one of the neighbors. Deputies reported the occupants of that residence had to lean against the door to keep him from entering.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:56 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported in the U.S. Postal Service parking lot on East Fifth Street.
10:29 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on South Home and West Third streets.
12:45 p.m. — A tire on a Latah County vehicle was reportedly slashed on South Adams Street. A tire on a Latah County Sheriff’s Office training vehicle was reportedly punctured Wednesday at the sheriff’s office on South Adams Street.
1:41 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.
9 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:28 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 5600 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.
12:53 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1300 block of Driscoll Ridge Road and State Highway 8 near Troy.
3:22 p.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from an individual’s wallet on the 1300 block of State Highway 99 near Kendrick.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
8:48 p.m. — A power line reportedly fell on the 1200 block of Magee Road near Genesee. Avista Utilities responded.