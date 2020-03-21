LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 13
Benjamin Bahadar, 40, and Cheyenne Palmer, 45, both of LaCrosse, Wash.
Clark Larson, 20, of Potlatch, and Brittney Lockhart, 18, of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Jenny Phillips and Michael Phillips
Sentencings
Tuesday
Kyla Bandsma, 20, of Pullman, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $357.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
5:24 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Larry Street.
6:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Winter Circle and determined the person was fine.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:19 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a possible overdose on First Street in Garfield.
6:42 a.m. — Needles were reportedly found on the side of Sunshine Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:53 a.m. — A possible theft of a hoverboard was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:58 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Cenex on North Main Street.
11:50 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and a 26-year-old female passenger was cited for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers near Rite Aid on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:48 a.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 3500 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
3:16 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 5600 block of Lenville Road near Genesee.
4:17 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1100 block of Walker Road near Viola.
10:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.