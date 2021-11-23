MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:19 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on Main and 3rd streets.

4:06 p.m. — Police received a cold report of a rape in Moscow.

11:27 p.m. — A man was issued a trespassing order for allegedly trying to start a fight at the Corner Club.

Saturday

1:52 a.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Blaine Street.

3:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

7:51 p.m. — Police and firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a neighbor’s house on the 1200 block of South Blaine Street. It was determined to be steam from a dryer.

Sunday

1:31 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.

4:20 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of stealing a Les Schwab service vehicle.

8:56 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of North Main Street.

10:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fire on Howard Street but found nothing.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:33 a.m. — Malicious injury was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.

Saturday

9:07 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Flanigan Creek Road in Potlatch.

4:42 p.m. — Idaho State Police responded to a collision on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

5:45 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of a shotgun being stolen months ago on Cameron Road in Moscow.

7:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Juliaetta and determined it was fireworks.

Sunday

7:47 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:09 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.

4:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on the 600 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

6:29 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

7:20 p.m. — An officer responded to gunshot sounds on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard but found nothing.

Saturday

1:07 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a sick person on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:24 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

2:26 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Klemgard Avenue.

Sunday

11:33 a.m. — Broken glass was reported in the roadway on the 1100 block of Northeast Myrtle Street.

3:43 p.m. — An officer responded to a break-in on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.

6:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WSU PULLMAN

Friday

7:34 p.m. — Police ejected one person for throwing items at a football game in Martin Stadium.

9:10 p.m. — A minor was ejected from Martin Stadium for exhibiting the effects of alcohol consumption.

11:57 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Saturday

12:33 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:18 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.

Saturday

10:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Mick Parvin Road in Pullman.

6:02 p.m. — Several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a shop on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.

Sunday

12:49 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of West Third Street.

