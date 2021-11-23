MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:19 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a traffic accident on Main and 3rd streets.
4:06 p.m. — Police received a cold report of a rape in Moscow.
11:27 p.m. — A man was issued a trespassing order for allegedly trying to start a fight at the Corner Club.
Saturday
1:52 a.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Blaine Street.
3:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
7:51 p.m. — Police and firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a neighbor’s house on the 1200 block of South Blaine Street. It was determined to be steam from a dryer.
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.
4:20 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of stealing a Les Schwab service vehicle.
8:56 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of North Main Street.
10:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fire on Howard Street but found nothing.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:33 a.m. — Malicious injury was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
Saturday
9:07 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Flanigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
4:42 p.m. — Idaho State Police responded to a collision on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of a shotgun being stolen months ago on Cameron Road in Moscow.
7:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Juliaetta and determined it was fireworks.
Sunday
7:47 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:09 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
4:57 p.m. — Police arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence on the 600 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
6:29 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
7:20 p.m. — An officer responded to gunshot sounds on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard but found nothing.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a sick person on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:24 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:26 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
Sunday
11:33 a.m. — Broken glass was reported in the roadway on the 1100 block of Northeast Myrtle Street.
3:43 p.m. — An officer responded to a break-in on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
6:24 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU PULLMAN
Friday
7:34 p.m. — Police ejected one person for throwing items at a football game in Martin Stadium.
9:10 p.m. — A minor was ejected from Martin Stadium for exhibiting the effects of alcohol consumption.
11:57 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Saturday
12:33 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of graffiti on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:18 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.
Saturday
10:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Mick Parvin Road in Pullman.
6:02 p.m. — Several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a shop on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
Sunday
12:49 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of West Third Street.