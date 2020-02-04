MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

11:53 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.

2:37 p.m. — A mother reported she believed her teenage daughter was choked by a friend of the teenager so she took her daughter to Gritman Medical Center.

3:14 p.m. — Three juveniles were warned for allegedly stealing from the Dollar Tree on South Blaine Street.

6:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near the downtown area.

9:41 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 300 block of North Howard Street.

10:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

11:49 p.m. — Two people were trespassed from a residence on the 500 block of East E Street.

Saturday

12:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

3:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.

7:48 a.m. — Possible fraudulent charges were reported on a credit card.

9:01 a.m. — A college-age man reportedly started a fire at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The man reportedly fled on foot when the reporting party saw him.

2:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

3:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

3:36 p.m. — An at-large dog reportedly bit another dog on the 1300 block of Kouse Street.

10:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

Sunday

3:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

4:34 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West A and North Line streets.

7:41 p.m. — An individual on South Mountain View Road and East Palouse River Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.

8:17 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:59 a.m. — Stalking was reported on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.

12:12 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

9:56 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and cited for suspicion of failure to show insurance on Onaway Road in Onaway.

Saturday

8:22 p.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a power line, causing a fire, at milepost 42 on State Highway 8 near Bovill. Bovill volunteer firefighters responded.

Sunday

1:41 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Palouse River Drive and South Mountain View Road in Moscow.

6:08 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 34 on State Highway 3 near Deary.

5:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Elm Street in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of South Grand Avenue.

2:35 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1900 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

7:30 p.m. — Police responded to an unattended death of a man on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street. The death is under investigation.

9:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:50 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

11:16 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting on Howard and Opal streets.

Saturday

12:26 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession, possessing a false ID and making false statements on B Street.

2:13 a.m. — A 24-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Cougar Way.

3:54 a.m. — A rape was reported in Pullman.

10:49 a.m. — A man went to Pullman Regional Hospital for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk on Stadium Way and Valley Road. The driver was cited for failure to yield.

2:48 p.m. — A tree fell in a roadway on State Street and Davis Way.

8:38 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Stadium Way.

9:21 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Olsen Street.

11:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report that a man was struck in the head by a woman on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.

Sunday

12:59 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Maple Street after a report of possible self-harm.

2:23 a.m. — Police responded to a man who appeared to be on drugs on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.

2:12 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

2:42 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on College Hill.

7:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on Reaney Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:13 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Alder Street in Tekoa.

7:43 p.m. — A 24-year-old Rosalia man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Rosalia.

Saturday

2:03 a.m. — A 55-year-old Deer Park, Wash., woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Farmington.

2:05 a.m. — A 40-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue and Whitman Street in Pullman.

11:25 a.m. — A 54-year-old Oregon woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Hillcrest Drive and Fairview Street in Colfax.

4:16 p.m. — A 51-year-old Lacrosse man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Lacrosse.

5:41 p.m. — A 24-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Colfax.

