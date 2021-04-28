PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

7:36 a.m. — Police responded to a report of inappropriate pictures being taken on Bella Vista Drive.

10:25 a.m. — Graffiti was found on a building on Oak Street.

5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a rape on State Street.

6:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen laundry on Westwood Drive.

9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Jackson Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:17 a.m. — Harassment was reported on C Street in Endicott.

10:32 a.m. — A theft was reported on Green Spot Road in LaCrosse.

3:13 p.m. — A 54-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a warrant in Malden.

3:48 p.m. — An unattended death was reported in Hay.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

12:07 a.m. — A loud conversation was reported on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.

2:33 a.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of East C Street.

4:01 a.m. — A man on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.

8:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East F and North Garfield streets.

10:22 a.m. — A wallet with about $20 inside was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Baker Street.

12:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.

12:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.

12:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.

3:20 p.m. — A box of tools was reportedly stolen from a construction work site at Rants and Raves Brewery.

5:21 p.m. — Males were reportedly blowing an air horn at people driving by on Ash and West Sixth streets.

5:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

9:53 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on the 1200 block of East Third Street.

10:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

4:42 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Shann Street in Troy.

