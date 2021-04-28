PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:36 a.m. — Police responded to a report of inappropriate pictures being taken on Bella Vista Drive.
10:25 a.m. — Graffiti was found on a building on Oak Street.
5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a rape on State Street.
6:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen laundry on Westwood Drive.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Jackson Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:17 a.m. — Harassment was reported on C Street in Endicott.
10:32 a.m. — A theft was reported on Green Spot Road in LaCrosse.
3:13 p.m. — A 54-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a warrant in Malden.
3:48 p.m. — An unattended death was reported in Hay.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:07 a.m. — A loud conversation was reported on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
2:33 a.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of East C Street.
4:01 a.m. — A man on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
8:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East F and North Garfield streets.
10:22 a.m. — A wallet with about $20 inside was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of Baker Street.
12:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
12:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
12:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.
3:20 p.m. — A box of tools was reportedly stolen from a construction work site at Rants and Raves Brewery.
5:21 p.m. — Males were reportedly blowing an air horn at people driving by on Ash and West Sixth streets.
5:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:53 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
10:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:42 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Shann Street in Troy.