PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
4:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
4:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 900 block of Fisk Street.
9:33 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of convulsions on the 1500 block of Brandi Way. One patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on Steiger Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:09 a.m. — A bicycle-versus-vehicle collision was reported on Sixth and Washington streets.
10:10 a.m. — An individual complained they were receiving threats from their stepbrother at the CHAS Clinic on Main Street.
10:13 a.m. — A moose was found in a backyard on the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
4:03 p.m. — Police received a complaint about drugs on the 1500 block of East D Street.
5:44 p.m. — Police, firefighters and EMS responded to an individual found passed out on the 400 block of North Almon Street. The person was not transported to the hospital.
7:53 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:08 p.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:15 a.m. — A theft was reported on Second Avenue and Main Street in Deary.
