PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:21 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Edge Knoll Drive.
10:55 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Oak Street.
12:40 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
12:52 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury collision on College Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:04 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Adams Street in Farmington.
8:15 a.m. — Deputies and EMS responded to a UTV rollover on Winona South Road in Endicott. The patient was airlifted to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:12 a.m. — A vehicle’s tires were slashed on the 1100 block of West A Street.
9:15 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
9:59 a.m. — A female reportedly refused to leave McDonald’s on Troy Road.
5:18 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
8:39 p.m. — Police were advised that a male who previously shoplifted at Rosauers was back in the store.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:42 p.m. — Threats were reportedly made on Railroad Street and Sixth Street in Kendrick.
