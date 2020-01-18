LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 10
Randy Germer, 48, and Karon Neville, 46, both of Onaway
Tuesday
Briana Povey, 21, and Jerrik Ostler, 24, both of Moscow
Jonathan Roberts, 29, and Anna Harvey, 24, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Jesse Broussard, 34, and Rebecca Ashbach, 26, both of Moscow
Divorces
Jan. 10
Angela Dammerman and Christopher Porter
Sentencings
Tuesday
Joshua Heinemann, 43, of Kendrick, was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $272.50.
Dec. 18
Kari Zagelow, 60, of Deary, was found guilty of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with three years of probation, was fined $245.50 and must pay $35,000 in restitution. Zagelow’s name was misspelled in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily News because of a Daily News error.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:47 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fall on the 900 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street. One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:28 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:21 p.m .— Harassment was reported in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
4:23 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive and took one person to the hospital.
4:58 p.m. — A drug overdose was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive. Emergency personnel responded and took one person to the hospital.
5:15 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stuck in a snow berm near the intersection of Northwest Old Wawawai Road and Davis Way. An officer responded and the vehicle was pulled from the snow.
5:27 p.m. — A road rage incident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
6:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
8:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
8:43 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:46 p.m. — A 65-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI near the intersection of Northeast Brandi Way and Valley Road.
8:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East Main Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Northeast Monroe and Campus streets.
11:45 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
10:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Kenny Street.
10:52 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.
11:08 p.m. — Pullman ambulance responded to a report of a fall on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Street and took one person to the hospital.
11:15 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
4:08 a.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint on Mill Street in Colfax.
8:03 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Albion Road north of Pullman.
12:58 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Old Wawawai Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:19 a.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on West Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
2:39 p.m. — A stereo was reportedly stolen from a vehicle and words were scratched into the passenger door on the 1400 block of West A Street.
4:40 p.m. — A 26-year-old man on Urquhart and West Sixth streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center after hitting his head on the floor, causing his head to bleed. 9:37 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges at Moscow Building Supply on North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of Naylor Road near Moscow.
10:01 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Sand Road near Moscow.
10:56 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Snow Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street in Troy.