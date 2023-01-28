LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Seth Michael Bonin, 22, of Clarkston, and Jescelyn Emily Evans, 22, of Moscow
Aaron Melbourne Thompson, 51, and David Shane O’Donnell, 68, both of Deary
Thursday
Justin Laurel Dahlin, 48, and Sandra Massiel Castro, 30, both of Clarkston
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Linan Zhu, 33, and Quanwen Zhang, 33, both of Pullman
Ashley Marie Moditz, 28, and Christina Marie Friend, 32, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:13 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of North Asbury Street.
8:21 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on A and Line streets. EMS responded but nobody was transported to the hospital.
9:42 p.m. — A storage unit at C&D Storage was reportedly burglarized.
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
9:49 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:06 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Castle Lane in Troy.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man under suspicion of an out of county warrant on Pine Street in Farmington.
3:10 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on an alleged misdemeanor warrant on Main Street in Colfax.
3:14 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on state route 27 in Tekoa.
4:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
PULLMAN POLICE
No update Friday from the Pullman Police Department.
