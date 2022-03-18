MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:46 a.m. — A moose was reported on Main Street near Pizza Hut but police were unable to locate it.
12 p.m. — A moose was reported on Ash Street and Idaho Avenue but police were unable to locate it.
2:23 p.m. — Police investigated a woman’s report that her boyfriend choked her on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street. The woman later went to Gritman Medical Center. Police allegedly did not find enough evidence to file charges.
2:28 p.m. — Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse assisted a woman who went to Bridge Bible Fellowship and said she was running away from her boyfriend.
6:42 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred at the intersection of Pullman and Farm roads when a vehicle did not yield while making a left turn.
Thursday
5:55 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of malicious injury to property on Tomer Road in Moscow.
11:41 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
12:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Sixth Street and Onoway Road in Potlatch.