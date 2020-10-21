PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:27 a.m. — A Ford F150 was stolen from Jess Ford of Pullman between Saturday and Monday and later located by police.
1:41 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person at Quality Inn Paradise Creek.
2:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible overdose on Sunrise Drive.
4:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a belligerent person at MJ’s Pot Shop but the subject left upon their arrival.
Tuesday
12:28 a.m. — One patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a domestic dispute call on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5 p.m. — A deputy located a stolen vehicle on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:48 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken outside Farmers Insurance on East Fifth Street.
11:11 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 800 block of South Main Street.
2:49 p.m. — A male was reportedly carrying a “F--- Trump” sign on East Eighth and South Washington streets.
3:31 p.m. — A Joe Biden political sign was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of North Howard Street.
6:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Palouse Mall.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
9:30 a.m. — A pickup truck-versus-semi truck crash was reported on Palouse River Road near Harvard. One person sustained a minor elbow injury but was not taken to the hospital.
12:06 p.m. — A theft was reported at Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick. It is under investigation.
7:21 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 4300 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.