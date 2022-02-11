PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Darrow Street.
Three noise complaints were reported.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:25 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
9:59 p.m. — A traffic hazard was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
Thursday
12:46 a.m. — An officer assisted a vehicle stuck in snow on Northeast Roundtop Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
8:12 p.m. — A 62-year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant near West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:17 a.m. — A caller believes people are stealing tools from a construction site on the 2200 block of White Avenue.
8:35 a.m. — A wheel lock was reported stolen from Rayburn Street.
12:25 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:18 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 700 block of Lynn Avenue.
Thursday
4:33 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Lewis Street. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:06 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Quincy, Wash., man on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive for suspicion of DUI.
9:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Pullman man on a warrant at Latah County Jail.