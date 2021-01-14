MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:12 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
1:39 p.m. — A front porch was reportedly egged on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
4:21 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
Two face covering/social distancing complaints were reported.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of second-degree stalking on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
4:44 a.m. — A blown transformer was reported on North Mountain View Road and Slonaker Drive.
4:56 a.m. — Tree branches were reportedly in the road on the 500 block of North Main Street.
6:36 a.m. — A big tree branch was reportedly in the road on the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:39 a.m. — Trees were reportedly on a power line on North Garfield and East F streets.
6:49 a.m. — A tree was reportedly on a power line and on fire on the 600 block of South Adams Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:19 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
7:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 8 and Butte Road near Moscow.
6:03 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
2:23 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Merman Drive.
10:57 a.m. — Police heard a report from a mother who claimed to have hallucinations that her daughter was being stabbed. Police checked on the daughter and determined she was safe. The mother voluntarily went to the hospital to get treated for her hallucinations.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:41 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Front Street in Oakesdale.
9:57 a.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Zaring Cut Off road in LaCrosse.