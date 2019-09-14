LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
James Page, 25, and Emily McBride, 24, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Nickkol Robinson and William Robinson
Sentencings
Sept. 6
Earl Casey, 40, of Bremerton, Wash., was convicted of violation of a no-contact order and sentenced to a rider program and fined $275.50. Casey could serve three-and-a-half years in prison — one-and-a-half fixed — if he is unsuccessful during the program.
Monday
Thomas Towner, 39, of Lapwai, was convicted of assault and fined $457.50.
Tuesday
Nicholas Rhuby, 25, of Colfax, was convicted of possession of heroin and petit theft. He was sentenced to five years probation, five years in prison — two fixed, fined $465 and was ordered to pay $938.26 in restitution.
Wednesday
Michael Seusy, 56, of Cumming, Iowa, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Travis Pixley, 28, of Potlatch, was convicted of willful concealment and sentenced to three months probation, fined $207.50 and was ordered to pay $5.98 in restitution.
Brent Krogh, 44, of Princeton, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to one year probation and five days in jail.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:44 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Northwest Park Wood Drive.
11:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on Northeast C Street.
Friday
1:02 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley road.
2 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
2:13 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a citizen dispute on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
Pullman Police also responded to five noise complaints Thursday evening.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
5:11 p.m. — One person was warned for use of tobacco on campus on the 1100 block of East College Mall.
10:14 p.m. — Two people were warned for possession of cannabis on WSU campus.
11:58 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Friday
12:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
12:27 a.m. — One person was warned for minor in possession of alcohol on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:10 a.m. — Police received a medical call from the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:16 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
4:25 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:17 a.m. — A man reportedly knocked over a garbage can, flipped over a table and broke a plastic yard chair during an argument with a female on the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
9:29 a.m. — A vehicle window, antenna and wiper were reportedly damaged on the 400 block of North Adams Street.
9:33 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
9:48 a.m. — A man possibly stole a garden hose fittings from Spence Hardware.
11:58 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Dutch Brothers.
12:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Palouse Imaging Consultants on North Line Street.
12:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:17 p.m. — An unknown male reportedly used another person’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 of merchandise from Walmart.
2:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Mr. Windshield on West Pullman Road.
5:42 p.m. — A man reportedly tried to use a fake ID card to purchase alcohol from the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
9:09 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:24 p.m. — A man reportedly dropped his wallet in the Safeway parking lot and it was gone when he returned to retrieve it. Cash in the amount of $30 and two financial transaction cards were inside — one of which was reportedly used at Wendy’s.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
8:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of Big Meadow Road in Troy.