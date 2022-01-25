MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:53 a.m. — Milestone Decisions was egged on South Main Street.
10:24 a.m. — A person reportedly refused to wear a mask and to leave the University of Idaho Library.
12:10 p.m. — A car was keyed on the 900 block of South Harrison Street.
4:35 p.m. — A man was reported swimming in the water in his underwear under the bridge on Blaine Street and White Avenue.
8:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Blaine Street.
Saturday
2:34 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of a fight on Peterson Drive. No one was transported to the hospital.
10:37 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Farm Road and A Street.
12:17 a.m. — Police heard a report that a man on the 600 block of North Almon Street was using drugs.
12:51 p.m. — A vehicle’s tires were slashed on Harrison and Spotswood streets.
5:31 p.m. — A 71-year-old man was transported to the hospital after accidentally discharging his pistol and injuring his calf on the 1200 block of Juniper Drive. No charges have been filed.
6:03 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
8:09 p.m. — A traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
9:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
Sunday
11:57 a.m. — A woman reported her ex-boyfriend slapped her on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
Monday
3:32 a.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center after they were reported exhibiting abnormal behavior on the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:56 a.m. — A theft was reported on Fourth Street in Onaway.
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Potlatch.
2:34 p.m. — A 58-year-old Viola woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on Newell Road in Viola. There were no injuries.
Sunday
6:11 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 500 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
Editor’s note: Technical issues with the Daily News fax/email server caused a recent absence of published records from the Latah County Sheriff. The records return today.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block Southeast Water Street.
8:12 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
12:54 a.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:17 p.m. — A large trash bag was reported in the road on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:33 p.m. — An officer transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital following a domestic dispute on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
8:05 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart.
Sunday
1:09 a.m. — An officer arrested a 20-year-old for DUI on Northwest True Street and Northwest State Street.
12:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:26 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man for driving with a suspended license on Southeast High Street and Southeast South Street.
4:38 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
6:41 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
9:26 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for driving with suspended registration on Southeast Spokane Street and Southeast Washington Street.
11:07 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
9:20 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
12:29 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman from California was arrested for DUI on Northeast California Street and Northeast Monroe Street in Pullman.
4:56 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on South Main Street in Colfax.
10:12 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on North Lake Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
2:22 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
8:09 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.