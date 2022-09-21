PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
9:43 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Campus View Drive.
10:37 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
11:19 a.m. — Property damage to a gas pump was reported when a woman drove with a pump connected to the vehicle on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
3:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of North Street.
6:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
7:04 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
7:15 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Main Street.
11:01 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
11:27 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:52 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
12:20 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on Forest Way.
2:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
4:06 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Spokane Street.
4:44 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:04 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on state route 128 in Clarkston.
1:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Endicott Road in Endicott.
6:01 p.m. — A one vehicle crash was reported on Johnson Cut Off Road in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:12 a.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on the Chipman Trail.
12:06 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:18 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Farm Road.
2:12 p.m. — Money and a debit card were stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
2:43 p.m. — Sunset Mart reported a theft.
5:23 p.m. — A fraudulent prescription was reported at CVS Pharmacy.
5:32 p.m. — Stalking was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
Tuesday
12:10 a.m. — An intoxicated female on the 200 block of Southview Avenue was transported to the hospital.
2:27 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of disturbing the peace after he was reportedly yelling profanities on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:29 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cow Creek Road in Genesee.