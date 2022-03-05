LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 25
Cooper Jaxson Hanks, 21, and Laura Anne Navarro, 21, both of Moscow
Monday
Magnus Miles Wood, 40, and Jocelyne Marie Helbling, 34, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Arindam Dasgupta, 34, of Rolla, Mo., and Moubani Chakraborty, 31, of Moscow
Nicole Denise Rota, 42, and Shelley Rae Ringo, 46, both of Boise
Ace Vallega, 38, and Nicole Sabina Dosey, 38, both of Pullman
Sean Matthew Colligan, 44, and Rhodora Marie J. Rimando, 49, both of Palouse
Wednesday
Benjamin Alexander Allen, 22, and Emily Ann Sedbrook, 22, both of Moscow
Cody James Stoner, 24, and Christine Elizabeth Sapp, 28, both of Lewiston, Mont.
Sentencings
Tuesday
Timothy Howell, 43, of Potlatch, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $357.50.
Wednesday
Brett Bennett, 55, of Troy, was convicted of battery and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended.
Brent Frei, 50, of Moscow, was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to 16 hours of community service and one year of probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:26 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run accident at Rosauers but there was insufficient evidence.
10:29 a.m. — Taj Grocery reported a disorderly customer.
12:19 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a suicidal person on Southview Avenue.
3:57 p.m. — A theft was reported at Big 5.
9:23 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Covey Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:22 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:20 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 400 block of Northeast Oak Street.
12:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
12:20 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Davis Way and Northwest State Street.
4:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Spring Street.
5:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast Gaines Road near Orchard Drive.
Friday
12:25 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:28 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
Friday
1:16 a.m. — An officer arrested a 24-year-old woman for DUI on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:27 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on Revere Road in Lamont.
3:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on State Route 195 in Rosalia.
4:23 p.m. — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on Fairbanks Road in Tekoa.