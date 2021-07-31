MOSCOW

Marriages

June 23

Matthew Lulloff, 49 and Kristin Evans, 38 both of Deary

Daniel Vera, 33 and Luisa Lineros, 30, both of Moscow

Monday

Slade Castle, 22 and Abby Myklebust, 20 both of Moscow

Zachary Bell, 28 and Jadie Gomez, 24 both of Moscow

Patrick Bageant, 38 and Jennifer Lefos, 38 both of Boise

Tuesday

Todd Carter, 31 and Lylea Wright, 33 both of Moscow

Wednesday

Kade Best, 22 and Erica Case, 22, both of Genesee

Thursday

Garrett Wenger, 22, of Pullman and Alaina Wilmotte, 22, of Colfax

Nolan Schindler, 23, or Troy and Brianna Wallen, 26, of Moscow

Divorces

Tuesday

Elizabeth and Jesse Cramer

Amanda and Eric Bashaw

Mark Rudd and Kristine Steger

McKenzie Forsberg and Sharon Jensen

Wednesday

Daniel Duncan and Kaitlyn Proffitt

Yolanda George and Tori Pederson

Thursday

Alexandra and Brian Jones

Eric and Hannah Weiss

Madalyn Asker and Patrick Martin

Sentencings

Thursday

Donna Dickson, 55, of St. Maries, was found guilty of driving without privileges and fined $172.50.

James Wilcoxson, 50, of Potlatch, was found guilty of inattentive driving and was fined $457.50.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

3:28 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at Dissmore’s.

3:31 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen on Junegrass Lane.

7:51 p.m. — A missing juvenile returned home on their own on Reaney Way.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

11:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Homestead Place.

12:31 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.

12:43 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 200 block of West Third Street.

1:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.

1:48 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of vagrancy in a parking lot on West Pullman Road.

2:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Sixth Street.

2:22 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

3:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of East Sixth Street.

5:30 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of North Main Street.

6:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.

10:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Getaway Court.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:37 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary

8:45 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

10:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Fifth and Main streets in Juliaetta.

12:24 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy.

1:42 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Borgen Road.



