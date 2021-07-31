MOSCOW
Marriages
June 23
Matthew Lulloff, 49 and Kristin Evans, 38 both of Deary
Daniel Vera, 33 and Luisa Lineros, 30, both of Moscow
Monday
Slade Castle, 22 and Abby Myklebust, 20 both of Moscow
Zachary Bell, 28 and Jadie Gomez, 24 both of Moscow
Patrick Bageant, 38 and Jennifer Lefos, 38 both of Boise
Tuesday
Todd Carter, 31 and Lylea Wright, 33 both of Moscow
Wednesday
Kade Best, 22 and Erica Case, 22, both of Genesee
Thursday
Garrett Wenger, 22, of Pullman and Alaina Wilmotte, 22, of Colfax
Nolan Schindler, 23, or Troy and Brianna Wallen, 26, of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Elizabeth and Jesse Cramer
Amanda and Eric Bashaw
Mark Rudd and Kristine Steger
McKenzie Forsberg and Sharon Jensen
Wednesday
Daniel Duncan and Kaitlyn Proffitt
Yolanda George and Tori Pederson
Thursday
Alexandra and Brian Jones
Eric and Hannah Weiss
Madalyn Asker and Patrick Martin
Sentencings
Thursday
Donna Dickson, 55, of St. Maries, was found guilty of driving without privileges and fined $172.50.
James Wilcoxson, 50, of Potlatch, was found guilty of inattentive driving and was fined $457.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:28 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at Dissmore’s.
3:31 p.m. — Packages were reported stolen on Junegrass Lane.
7:51 p.m. — A missing juvenile returned home on their own on Reaney Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:56 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Homestead Place.
12:31 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:43 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 200 block of West Third Street.
1:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
1:48 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of vagrancy in a parking lot on West Pullman Road.
2:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on East Sixth Street.
2:22 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
3:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
5:30 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
10:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Getaway Court.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:37 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 300 block of Main Street in Deary
8:45 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Fifth and Main streets in Juliaetta.
12:24 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street in Troy.
1:42 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Borgen Road.