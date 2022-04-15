MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of East C Street.

9:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Mountain View Road and Rolling Hills Drive.

10:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

12:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Fifth Street.

5 p.m. — A theft was reported at Intrigue on Main Street.

5:58 p.m. — Artwork was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Levick Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:17 a.m. — Elder abuse was reported on Nora Creek Road in Troy.

8:18 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:01 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant near the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.

9:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

8:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a disgruntled customer at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

10:06 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

1:14 p.m. — A welfare check was provided at Orton Residence Hall.

6:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Lincoln Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:53 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 and Chambers Road in Pullman.

