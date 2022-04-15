MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:36 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of East C Street.
9:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Mountain View Road and Rolling Hills Drive.
10:57 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
12:14 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Fifth Street.
5 p.m. — A theft was reported at Intrigue on Main Street.
5:58 p.m. — Artwork was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:17 a.m. — Elder abuse was reported on Nora Creek Road in Troy.
8:18 p.m. — Domestic battery was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:01 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant near the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
9:26 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:07 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a disgruntled customer at Chipotle Mexican Grill.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:06 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
1:14 p.m. — A welfare check was provided at Orton Residence Hall.
6:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Lincoln Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:53 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 and Chambers Road in Pullman.