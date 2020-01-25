LATAH COUNTY
Sentencings
Jan. 15
Cliff Heilman-Mueller, 40, of Princeton, was convicted of domestic assault and sentenced to one year probation and fined $387.50.
Tuesday
Zachary Bell, 27, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $357.50.
Wednesday
Benjamin Belloli, 22, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to four months probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Aaron Coman, 36, of Edwall, Wash., was convicted of driving without privileges and fined $372.50 and was ordered to perform 24 hours of community service.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Friday
Anthony Paul Claggett, 35, and Ashleigh Tarryn Jones 32, both of Pullman.
Sentencings
Jan. 17
Aaron Noble, 32, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and ordered to pay $1,749.18.
Elmer Bonzlla, 19, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and ordered to pay $1,340.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:04 p.m. — Locks were reportedly missing from three storage units at JD’s Mini Storage on South Main Street. No items appeared to be missing from the units.
2:12 p.m. — An individual on the 2400 block of Kathy Avenue reported someone attained a credit card in their name and charged between $20,000 and $40,000 on the card in Las Vegas.
3:37 p.m. — A theft was reported at Moscow Middle School.
5:10 p.m. — A tree limb reportedly fell and knocked down a cable line on North Howard Street.
5:46 p.m. — An individual on the 800 block of Kenneth Street reported their debit card was stolen and five purchases totaling $67.47 were made on the card.
10:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at The Grove apartments on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:50 p.m. — A disturbing the peace call was made on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Juliaetta.
10:11 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Main and State streets in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:46 p.m. — A resident was asked to remove piled snow from the intersection of Gladstone and Jackson street.
10:15 p.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested on a warrant on Mountain View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:32 a.m. — A possible fraudulent salesperson was reported on Southview Avenue in Colfax.
1:51 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
2:04 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
3:34 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
5:45 p.m. — A possible assault was reported in Tekoa.
8:42 p.m. — Deputy received a report of subjects shooting from a vehicle on Wawawai Road but was unable to locate the vehicle.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:48 p.m. — Two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana on Forest Way.