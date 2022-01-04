MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:18 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was cited for battery in the Ross parking lot at the Palouse Mall.
Saturday
3:45 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for violating a no contact order on the 300 block of West C Street.
2:32 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly broken into at Pad Mini Storage on Almon Street.
9:08 p.m. — A woman reported a man is harassing her family.
9:10 p.m. — Police issued citations to two people involved in a physical altercation on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Sunday
2:11 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Sixth and Line streets.
8:09 a.m. — Police took a report of a rape in Moscow.
6:45 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following the report of an unconscious person on the 600 block of Homestead Place.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
2:42 a.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Randall Flat Road in Moscow.
8:09 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Fiscus Road in Potlatch. There were no injuries or major damage.
Sunday
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
12:16 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 95 in Viola.
10:31 p.m. — A home was damaged by a fire caused by a space heater next to a mattress on Wyoming Street in Deary. There were no injuries.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:18 a.m. — A traffic accident with injuries was reported on the 1300 block of Old Wawawai Road.
3:47 p.m. — A vehicle slid off Old Wawawai Road.
6:08 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a choking incident at Birch and Barley.
Saturday
12:40 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
2:19 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
6:03 p.m. — Police went to Pullman Regional Hospital to pick up evidence of a reported sex offense.
8:11 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
Sunday
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute report on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive and determined it was children yelling while playing a video game.
11:59 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
12:31 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:14 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Albion and Pat Old roads in Albion.
Five vehicle slide-offs were reported Friday in Whitman County.
Saturday
12:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue and Davis Way in Pullman.
12:59 a.m. — A 24-year-old Spokane man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Kamiaken Street in Pullman.
11:57 a.m. — Multiple vehicles stuck in the snow on Fugate Road in Palouse were removed by a tow truck.
6:43 p.m. — A 51-year-old Garfield man was cited for suspicion of an ignition interlock violation on Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
Sunday
1:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Post Falls man for suspicion of DUI on Ravenna Court and Terre View Drive in Pullman.
3:55 a.m. — A 35-year-old Spokane woman was cited for suspicion of an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license on Clear Creek Road in Palouse.
12:27 p.m. — A one vehicle rollover was reported on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax but no one was transported to the hospital.
There were nine reports of vehicles stuck in the snow on Sunday in Whitman County.