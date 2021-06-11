PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:56 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Quality Inn Paradise Creek.
2:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a pedestrian threatening a vehicle on Center Street.
5:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone breaking a vehicle mirror with a tree branch.
Thursday
1:12 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
3:21 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Viento Drive.
4:10 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision occurred on the 1500 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:56 p.m. — A 51-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on Wawawai Road in Clarkston for suspicion of violating a court order and fourth-degree assault.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:39 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Studio One hotel on Baker Street.
3:29 p.m. — A simple battery involving children was reported at the Eggan Youth Center.
4:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:36 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
8:44 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI outside Wells Fargo on South Main Street.
9:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:31 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.