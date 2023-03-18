LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 6
Diana Sophia LeBlanc, 35, and Cole Wesley Mize, 39, both of Moscow
Miles Hamilton Whitling, 24, and Julia Nicole Rieb, 23, both of Moscow
March 8
Sylvan Larry Rimbey, 80, and Estella Lorraine Eldridge, 80, both of Colfax
March 10
Benjamin Isaac Brown, 31, and Lauren Andrea Heryford, 30, both of Onoway
March 14
Karen Johnson Heeter, 28, and Daniel Jared King, 40, both of Moscow
Divorces
March 10
Krystal Faith Griswold and Michael David Griswold
March 13
Robert Ting and Jessica Ryan Ting-Zilkoski
March 14
Travis Reese Babb and Wendy Joy Babb
Julie Everest and Brian Hopper
March 16
Joshua Andrew Bryant and Brianna Rae Gottschalk
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
March 7
Eleanor Rose Terry-Welsh, 35, and Chelsea Elizabeth Yost, 32, both of Pullman
March 10
Ronald Edward Davis, 56, and Catherine Khaikwa Nyongesa, 31, both of Pullman
Divorces
March 6
Kaitlin Candis Gross and Daniel Lawrence Gross
Jessica Jean Raney and Brent Steven Raney
Deborah Marie Groom and Duane Eugene Groom
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:19 p.m. — Police were informed that a vehicle was driving in the wrong lane of travel on Washington and Sixth Streets.
9:45 p.m. — Two guests were reportedly smoking weed at Super 8 Motel.
Friday
1:15 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
10:39 a.m. — Deputies responded to a reported assault on Camps Canyon Road in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:47 a.m. — A driver was warned for negligent driving following a crash on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway.
8:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:36 p.m. — Phone fraud was reported on G Street in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:24 a.m. — Medics responded to an individual who fainted at Hollingbery Fieldhouse.