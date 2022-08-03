PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:25 a.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the Bill Chipman Memorial Trail.
11:29 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
6:47 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on the 300 block of State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:20 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Dry Creek Road in Garfield.
4:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious package on the 400 block of Whitman Avenue in Lacrosse.
10:14 p.m. — Police responded to an assault on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:20 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Blaine Street.
8:43 a.m. — Police responded to a simple battery on Main Street.
11:49 a.m. — An electric scooter was stolen on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
12:28 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people using a business’s trash bin to dump garbage.
5:08 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Sixth Street.
5:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported at Hunga Dunga.
5:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of Asbury Street.
9:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a fake ID used at Mingles Bar and Grill.
10:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of Third Street.
11:42 p.m. — A man was arrested for a DUI at Mingles Bar and Grill.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:40 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Forks Road in Deary.
12:43 p.m. — A grass brush fire occurred on U.S. Highway 95.
9:30 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Potlatch.
