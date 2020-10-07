MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:44 a.m. — A dog reportedly got out of a yard and attacked another dog on the 700 block of Brent Drive. One dog was taken to a veterinarian but was not seriously injured.
12:12 p.m. — Three political signs were reportedly stolen from the 500 block of East B Street.
12:53 p.m. — A person on the 800 block of Mabelle Street reported someone attempted to file an unemployment claim under his or her name.
7:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of Mabelle Street.
7:45 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
10:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:52 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Crooks Hill on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
4:35 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on West Third Street in Moscow.
8:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Viola.
9:52 p.m. — A runaway was reported on the 1000 block of Four Mile Road near Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:48 a.m. — A goat found running loose at Sunnyside Park was returned to its owner.
1:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a woman reported lying down on the side of the road.
3:06 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
3:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a construction crew blowing leaves onto the road while traffic is driving by on Panorama and Marcia drives.
4:45 p.m. — A noninjury three-vehicle accident was reported on Latah Street and Bishop Boulevard.
5:25 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Merman Drive.
10:01 p.m. — A caller reported her neighbor banged on her door and threatened to break open a window on Maple Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:17 a.m. — An altercation was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
4:36 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a welfare check on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.