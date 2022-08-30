MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:19 a.m. — Police responded to a report that someone was slapped on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
4:21 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
7:02 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Sixth and Asbury streets.
7:12 p.m. — A male refused to leave Gritman Medical Center.
10:10 p.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of battery following a domestic dispute on the 400 block of West A Street.
Saturday
2:29 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Deakin and University avenues.
12:56 p.m. — A driver was cited for failing to proceed safely into an intersection after a stop sign after they caused a three-vehicle crash on the 300 block of West A Street. That driver’s vehicle rolled onto its side. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
2:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Kibbie Dome.
5:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Creekside Lane.
6:41 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen at East City Park.
10:50 p.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue.
Sunday
11:04 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Warbonnet Drive.
1:40 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of West C Street.
3:19 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested following the report of a burglary on the 200 block of South Lieuallen Street.
3:21 p.m. — Harassment and bullying was reported at the Furniture Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Sixth Street in Kendrick.
Saturday
7:59 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:40 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 700 block of Southwest Fountain Street.
9:55 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:16 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on the 1000 block of Northeast Harvey Road.
3:40 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on South Grand Avenue and Harms Road. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
1:36 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old man for suspicion of DUI following a noninjury collision on the 200 block of East Main Street.
2:34 p.m. — Police arrested a man for accidentally discharging a firearm on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court. There were no injuries.
5:39 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Davis Way and Grand Avenue.
9:50 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of exhibiting the effects of alcohol on the 700 block of Northeast Opal Street.
11:30 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:57 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on McKenzie and High streets.
3:06 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on Turner and Leland drives.
11:03 a.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man for three Whitman County warrants on North Grand Avenue.
2:07 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:50 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Garfield Farmington Road.
11:12 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Busch and Schlee roads in Colton.
11:23 p.m. — An injured person was transported to the hospital from Rogers Road in St. John.
Saturday
10:12 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Garfield Farmington Road.
3:56 p.m. — A wheat fire was extinguished on Harry Davis Road in St. John.
5:44 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 50-year-old Spokane man for suspicion of DUI on State Route 23 in St. John.
9:28 p.m. — A 47-year-old St. John woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 23 in St. John.
Sunday
3:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Clarkston man for a warrant on 13th Street in Clarkston.