PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of State Street.
10:26 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1800 block of Panorama Drive.
3:25 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Lake Street.
5:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Brelsford Drive.
8:57 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Crestview Street.
11:37 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence and driving with a suspended license on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Police performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Bryant Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.
6:53 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Wilcox Road in Colfax.
10:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Diamond Street in Diamond.
1:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Hill Avenue in Lacrosse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:54 p.m. — A physical altercation between roommates was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
1:37 p.m. — A stolen credit card was reportedly used at Safeway.
4:01 p.m. — Someone spray painted “Go Cougs” on a Moscow welcome sign on Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:28 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Old U.S. Highway 95.
1:19 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Umbarger Road in Troy.
