PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:19 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a possible emergency on Latah Street but found there was no fire.
11:14 a.m. — A worker at Adams Mall was reported not wearing a mask.
7:05 p.m. — A caller on State Street reported a friend missing.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:57 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on State Route 26 in Colfax.
5:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
10:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of West Third.
11:25 a.m. — Vinyl wraps on utility boxes on the corner of Sixth and Main streets were reportedly torn.
12:13 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on the underpass at State Highway 8 and White and Styner avenues.
1 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
5:59 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.
6:22 p.m. — An injured raccoon was reportedly stuck in a window well on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Lane.
8:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:50 p.m. — Clothes were reportedly stolen from Sudzees Laundry on the 500 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Kendrick.
2:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Mill Road near Moscow.
5:35 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen on Forest Service Road 768 near Harvard.
11:29 a.m. — A backpack and loose change were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Davis Road near Viola.
1:13 p.m. — A two-vehicle injury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:18 p.m. — A storage unit on Dutch Flat Road near Troy was reportedly broken into, items were rummaged through but nothing was reported stolen.
6:11 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a trailer parked on Forest Service Road 768 near Harvard.