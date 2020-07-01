PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

10:19 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a possible emergency on Latah Street but found there was no fire.

11:14 a.m. — A worker at Adams Mall was reported not wearing a mask.

7:05 p.m. — A caller on State Street reported a friend missing.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:57 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on State Route 26 in Colfax.

5:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

2:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

10:51 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of West Third.

11:25 a.m. — Vinyl wraps on utility boxes on the corner of Sixth and Main streets were reportedly torn.

12:13 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on the underpass at State Highway 8 and White and Styner avenues.

1 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

5:59 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street.

6:22 p.m. — An injured raccoon was reportedly stuck in a window well on the 900 block of Pheasant Run Lane.

8:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

8:50 p.m. — Clothes were reportedly stolen from Sudzees Laundry on the 500 block of West Third Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Kendrick.

2:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Mill Road near Moscow.

5:35 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen on Forest Service Road 768 near Harvard.

11:29 a.m. — A backpack and loose change were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Davis Road near Viola.

1:13 p.m. — A two-vehicle injury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

4:18 p.m. — A storage unit on Dutch Flat Road near Troy was reportedly broken into, items were rummaged through but nothing was reported stolen.

6:11 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a trailer parked on Forest Service Road 768 near Harvard.

Tags

Recommended for you