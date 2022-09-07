PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:12 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
8:41 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.
8:59 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
1:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whitman Street.
2:15 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Sunnymead Way.
3:49 p.m. — A U-Haul was stolen on the 500 block of Park Street.
4:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of State Street.
8:19 p.m. — A fraudulent ID was used on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
9:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of South Street.
10:38 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way.
11:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Stadium Way.
11:04 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly being a minor in possession of alcohol and making false or misleading statements on the 800 block of Ruby Street.
11:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Morton Street.
11:56 p.m. — Officers responded to an overdose on the 800 block of A Street.
Police performed a welfare check overnight.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to a robbery on the 1700 block of Carmichael Drive in Moscow overnight. The patient was transported to Gritman.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 400 block of Maiden Lane overnight.
There were three noise complaints Friday
Saturday
1:10 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Larry Street.
4:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
9:21 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
10:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:14 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a crash on Terre View Drive. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:30 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged second degree burglary on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
11:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 400 block of Colorado Street.
Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for alleged first degree trespassing on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard overnight.
There were 11 noise complaints Saturday
Sunday
1:51 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
2:14 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
4:17 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
2:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Skylark Circuit.
2:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check.
5:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
7:34 p.m. — A suspicious baggie with a white substance was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
9:20 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Adams Street.
9:32 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Johnson Road.
10:50 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Stadium Way.
Police performed a welfare check overnight.
Officers performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
There were four noise complaints Sunday
Monday
9:11 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
12:13 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
6:56 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
7:38 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
9:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Karcio Court.
9:55 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Grand Avenue.
11:45 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged second degree assault on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Wilson Mall.
11:02 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1800 block of Grimes Way.
12:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
2:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Library Mall.
7:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on North Fairway Lane.
9:07 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
Saturday
10:14 p.m. — A crash was reported on Terre View Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
10:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of D Street.
Monday
11:55 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
3:06 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on WSU campus.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of B Street overnight.
Police responded to an intoxicated person on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue. They were evaluated by medical staff and returned home.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:13 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a wildland fire on Golf Course Road in Tekoa, the fire was extinguished.
3:20 p.m. — A car was stolen on the 400 block of Mill Street in Colfax.
4:44 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Cache Creek Road in Rosalia.
7:15 p.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving while license revoked on Main Street in Colfax.
10:23 p.m. — A woman was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
Saturday
8:43 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Kamiak Butte Park Road in Palouse.
4:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Mill Street in Colfax.
A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Bennett Road in Colfax.
Sunday
12:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Wawawai Pullman Road in Colton.
4:37 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check in Steptoe.
9:20 p.m. — A robbery was reported on Adams Street in Garfield.
Monday
3:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.
3:14 p.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Granite Road in Colfax.
6:10 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
6:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Viola Road in Palouse.
7:51 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on Aerie Street in Malden.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:27 a.m. — Property damage was reported at Moscow High School.
5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female acting aggressively toward people at Mingles Bar.
Saturday
5:02 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 200 block of East Fifth Street following a report of an unconscious person.
10:12 p.m. — A vehicle struck a bicyclist on the intersection of Hatley Way and Pullman Road. The male bicyclist was transported to Gritman Medical Center without life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday
1:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Baker Street and one patient was transported to the hospital.
2:54 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Lauder Avenue.
Monday
10:22 a.m. — A backpack was reported stolen off a motorcycle at Walmart.
12:44 p.m. — A vehicle struck a deer on Palouse River Drive and Main Street.
12:49 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of East C Street.
1:41 p.m. — A patio umbrella was reported stolen from a residence on the 800 block of East Eighth Street.
3:56 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Styner Avenue reported his window was smashed out.
3:54 p.m. — A bench was reported stolen from a porch on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
8:20 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Walmart.
9:48 p.m. — A light on the side of Super 8 Motel was reportedly smoking.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:32 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Gold Hill in Princeton.
4:50 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Crane Creek Road in Potlatch.
Sunday
1:01 a.m. — Intoxication was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
Monday
6:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported in Viola.