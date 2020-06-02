MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
4:33 a.m. — A 71-year-old man reportedly died in his sleep on the 800 block of Courtney Street.
5:43 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Washington and East Second streets.
11:46 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Nez Perce Drive and Blake Avenue.
12:46 p.m. — A possible sexual battery committed by a customer was reported at Moscow Family Eye Care on East Sixth Street.
2:25 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was recovered on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
Saturday
12:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at South Washington and East Sixth streets.
12:51 a.m. — A man was trespassed from the Corner Club.
3:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Kenneth Street.
11:03 a.m. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on the 800 block of Badger Court.
2:05 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported in the Moscow Building Supply parking lot on North Main Street.
2:56 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Blaine Street and White Avenue.
4:19 p.m. — A lawn mower was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of West A Street.
4:43 p.m. — A stereo and car battery were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Street.
7:09 p.m. — Items totaling an estimated $5,310 were reportedly stolen from a garage on the 200 block of Pintail Lane.
Sunday
12:43 a.m. — A male on the 500 block of Styner Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.
4:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
6:14 a.m. — Venture Church on South Jackson Street reportedly had more than a foot of water in its parking lot and it was spilling into the church.
7:51 a.m. — A man was reportedly lying on the floor and possibly vomited at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.
8:48 a.m. — Road rage was reported near Pape Machinery on South Main Street.
10:14 a.m. — A man was trespassed from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
5:25 p.m. — A very large rattlesnake was reported on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue but police were unable to locate it.
6 p.m. — Threats were reported at Mountain View Park on Mountain View Road.
6:36 p.m. — A cougar was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
6:47 p.m. — A female employee at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road reportedly stole money from the till and was removed from the property.
8:34 p.m. — A skunk was reportedly stuck in a window well on the 200 block of Rose Court.
10:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Lewis Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Railroad Street in Kendrick.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — Two people potentially hit each other on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. Neither was charged, and the parties were separated.
1:36 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
10:41 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
6:15 p.m. — A vehicle rollover crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. The 25-year-old female driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Sunday
2:53 a.m. — The sheriff’s office is investigating a possible battery at Bottoms Up Tavern in Juliaetta.
8:23 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:59 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision was reported on Klemgard Avenue and Bishop Boulevard. It resulted in minor injuries.
5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of ducks crossing the roadway near the 1400 block of South Grand, but police were unable to locate them.
7:43 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a reported fall on California Street.
9:54 p.m. — A male reported yelling in the area of Brandi Way was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:06 p.m. — A hysterical female was reported at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive but police were unable to locate her.
Saturday
2:08 a.m. — A possible fight was reported on Lamont Drive.
11:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Deane Street.
10:16 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:28 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — Police issued an infraction to a man allegedly driving with a child on his lap at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:07 p.m. — A person from Albion was taken to hospital following a threat of self-harm.
Saturday
6:45 p.m. — A tree had fallen across the roadway on Second Street in Albion.
7:36 p.m. — A 37-year-old Tekoa woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
6:39 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Tekoa.
4:54 p.m. — A 23-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of eluding police in Uniontown.