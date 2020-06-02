MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

4:33 a.m. — A 71-year-old man reportedly died in his sleep on the 800 block of Courtney Street.

5:43 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Washington and East Second streets.

11:46 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Nez Perce Drive and Blake Avenue.

12:46 p.m. — A possible sexual battery committed by a customer was reported at Moscow Family Eye Care on East Sixth Street.

2:25 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was recovered on the 300 block of North Howard Street.

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at South Washington and East Sixth streets.

12:51 a.m. — A man was trespassed from the Corner Club.

3:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Kenneth Street.

11:03 a.m. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on the 800 block of Badger Court.

2:05 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported in the Moscow Building Supply parking lot on North Main Street.

2:56 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Blaine Street and White Avenue.

4:19 p.m. — A lawn mower was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of West A Street.

4:43 p.m. — A stereo and car battery were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of South Roosevelt Street.

7:09 p.m. — Items totaling an estimated $5,310 were reportedly stolen from a garage on the 200 block of Pintail Lane.

Sunday

12:43 a.m. — A male on the 500 block of Styner Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.

4:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

6:14 a.m. — Venture Church on South Jackson Street reportedly had more than a foot of water in its parking lot and it was spilling into the church.

7:51 a.m. — A man was reportedly lying on the floor and possibly vomited at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road.

8:48 a.m. — Road rage was reported near Pape Machinery on South Main Street.

10:14 a.m. — A man was trespassed from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

5:25 p.m. — A very large rattlesnake was reported on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue but police were unable to locate it.

6 p.m. — Threats were reported at Mountain View Park on Mountain View Road.

6:36 p.m. — A cougar was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

6:47 p.m. — A female employee at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road reportedly stole money from the till and was removed from the property.

8:34 p.m. — A skunk was reportedly stuck in a window well on the 200 block of Rose Court.

10:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Lewis Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Railroad Street in Kendrick.

Saturday

12:31 a.m. — Two people potentially hit each other on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. Neither was charged, and the parties were separated.

1:36 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

10:41 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 6 near Princeton.

6:15 p.m. — A vehicle rollover crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. The 25-year-old female driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

Sunday

2:53 a.m. — The sheriff’s office is investigating a possible battery at Bottoms Up Tavern in Juliaetta.

8:23 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

12:59 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision was reported on Klemgard Avenue and Bishop Boulevard. It resulted in minor injuries.

5:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of ducks crossing the roadway near the 1400 block of South Grand, but police were unable to locate them.

7:43 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a reported fall on California Street.

9:54 p.m. — A male reported yelling in the area of Brandi Way was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

10:06 p.m. — A hysterical female was reported at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive but police were unable to locate her.

Saturday

2:08 a.m. — A possible fight was reported on Lamont Drive.

11:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Deane Street.

10:16 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft on Terre View Drive.

Sunday

12:28 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Grand Avenue.

5:14 p.m. — Police issued an infraction to a man allegedly driving with a child on his lap at Walmart.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:07 p.m. — A person from Albion was taken to hospital following a threat of self-harm.

Saturday

6:45 p.m. — A tree had fallen across the roadway on Second Street in Albion.

7:36 p.m. — A 37-year-old Tekoa woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Broadway Street in Tekoa.

Sunday

6:39 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Tekoa.

4:54 p.m. — A 23-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of eluding police in Uniontown.

