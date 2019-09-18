PULLMAN POLICE
Sunday
1:31 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:53 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP and obstructing a public servant on the corner of Northeast Colorado and Monroe streets.
8:31 a.m. — Officers responded to a reported theft of a vehicle on the 300 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The vehicle was recovered.
12:09 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
1:39 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of theft on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:54 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:41 p.m. — Police were notified of graffiti on the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.
10:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street and arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and assault.
Monday
5:23 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:42 a.m. — Emergency personnel and coroner responded to an unattended death on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
1:27 p.m. — Theft of a bottle of liquor was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:13 p.m. — Threatening activity was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
3:36 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:34 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a welfare check on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court and one person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.
9:59 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
10:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:35 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Sunday
12:07 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy on the 300 block of Northeast Library Mall.
12:28 a.m. — One person was warned for alcohol use on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
2:14 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
7:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a car alarm going off on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
Monday
4:06 p.m. — Two people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
9:32 p.m. — Four people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
9:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of cannabis odor on the 1300 block of Olympia Avenue.
10:30 p.m. — Six people were warned for possession of cannabis on Southeast Forest Way.
11:38 p.m. — Two people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Sunday
11:37 a.m. — A deputy contacted one person for a trespassing complaint on Main Street in Colfax.
6:08 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Clay Street in Colfax.
Monday
8:24 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of vagrancy on F Street in Albion.
6:01 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of methamphetamine on U.S. Highway 195.
MOSCOW POLICE
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
4:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:05 a.m. — A boat trailer was reported stolen on West E Street.
9:52 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly swinging a large hammer at vehicles passing by — allegedly breaking a side mirror on one vehicle — on South Blaine and Kenneth streets.
11:45 a.m. — A man reported a woman threw a cardboard box toward him and his daughter at Walmart after she made a comment about the man’s service dog being in the store.
3:24 p.m. — A juvenile man reportedly threw a woman’s phone on the ground, shattering it, at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Monday
8:54 a.m. — A credit card fraud was reported on Ash Street on the University of Idaho campus.
12:26 p.m. — The Hope Center on West Pullman Road reportedly received three insufficient funds checks.
2:12 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at WinCo.
3 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
3:18 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 900 block of South Washington Street.
9:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Sunday
2:24 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Safeway in Moscow.
Monday
5:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
9:01 a.m. — An unknown person reportedly entered a neighbor’s house on the 2200 block of West A Street near Moscow, but the owners of the house found nothing missing.
11:21 a.m. — A battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Troy.