PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:13 a.m. — Graffiti was found at Jefferson Elementary School.
12:57 p.m. — A woman reported three of her cats were missing from the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:10 p.m. — Police responded to a report that children were left inside a vehicle with the engine running on the 400 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
1:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Maple Street.
2:19 p.m. — Four people were reported for leaving The Old European without paying for their food. Police located the suspects and they agreed to go back to the restaurant to pay for their meals. Police escorted them back to the restaurant.
4:57 p.m. — Police tried to locate a woman who was reported for smoking marijuana on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
6:56 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute at the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
9:09 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Regency Pullman.
11:29 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
Tuesday
12:05 a.m. — A man was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after attempting self-harm on Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:45 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Old Moscow Road.
4:55 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license on Farmington and Cole roads.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:07 p.m. — A rear-end traffic accident was reported on South Main Street near A&W. A 25-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of following too closely, no insurance and not wearing a seat belt. She and her passenger were treated at the scene for minor abrasions.
12:23 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main Street near the Identity apartment complex.
12:44 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a 38-year-old man on the left buttocks, leaving a puncture wound, on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street. The dog is vaccinated and was quarantined at home.
1:18 p.m. — A 75-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to register her vehicle at the Mobil gas station on the 800 block of Troy Road.
4:13 p.m. — Several employees at Petco on West Pullman Road reported having headaches from possible exposure to a harmful gas in the store. A fire department official said a malfunctioning gas water heater could have caused the headaches, but no one was treated on scene. Employees and customers evacuated the store.
7:02 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on a car on the 500 block of West First Street, but it was determined the damage was likely from a hit-and-run collision.
11:07 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on North Almon and West C streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 6300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.