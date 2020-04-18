LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
April 11
Leslie Scallorn, 76, and Lisa Hutchison, 57, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Coryn Creswell and Jason Steigere
Zoey Sohns and Brandon Woods
Randy Atwood and Mary Knowles
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:48 a.m. — A possible theft by a caregiver was reported on Maiden Lane.
11:41 a.m. — Police issued an infraction for a dog bite on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of an overdose on Merman Drive.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — A UFO was reported in the area of Spaulding Street and Maiden Lane. Police were unable to locate it.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:34 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Eriksen Road.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
12:19 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Forks Road in Deary.
10:08 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
12:04 p.m. — A possible grass fire was reported on Old Main Street in Juliaetta.
12:41 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person near the corner of Dry Creek Road and State Highway 8 in Troy.
3:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Lamb Road in Troy.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:16 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen on the 800 block of East B Street.
11:25 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of South Garfield Street.
12:37 p.m. — Two men were reportedly going through another person’s trash on the 300 block of North Washington Street.
2:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1900 block of East F Street.
2:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Henley Street.
2:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:43 p.m. — Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly lying with his dog in the doorway of a laundromat on West Third Street. Emergency personnel responded and took the man to Gritman Medical Center.
4:44 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
5:01 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was reportedly unconscious near the corner of East Sixth and South Van Buren streets.
7:19 p.m. — A large party was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
9:17 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing rocks at the windows of a residence on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
9:23 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.