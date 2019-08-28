MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:49 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near McDonald’s on Troy Road.
10:36 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken out on the 400 block of College Avenue.
12:34 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Sweet Avenue.
4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of Styner Avenue.
5:01 p.m. — A male was reportedly knocking on several doors on the 900 block of Vandal Drive. Police were unable to locate the male.
5:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Taco Bell.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:56 a.m. — A 71-year-old woman was found dead on the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
2:49 p.m. — A man reported his handgun was stolen from his vehicle somewhere in Moscow.
6:48 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was found dead on the 1300 block of Uniontown Road near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:25 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a fire alarm at Evolve on Main but there was no fire emergency.
12:59 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Northeast Howard Street advised police that neighbors keep putting broken furniture in his yard.
1:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Grand Avenue and McKenzie Street.
1:51 p.m. — A semi-truck jack-knifed and blocked both lanes on Old Wawawai Road.
2:01 p.m. — A subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after reportedly behaving abnormally on the 200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard
2:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Walmart.
4:50 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
4:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Tuesday
12:43 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:02 p.m. — A vehicle was reported making unsafe passes on U.S. Highway 195 and Bennett Road.