MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:26 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:43 a.m. — A woman on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive reported her husband dislocated her shoulder a couple weeks ago and trashed some of her belongings.
12:14 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to provide proof of insurance on East Third and South Garfield streets.
4:55 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the front of a residence on the 600 block of East First Street.
5:39 p.m. — Two packages were reported stolen on the 400 block of South Lincoln Street.
7:22 p.m. — A package was reported stolen on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
Tuesday
11:53 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of White Avenue.
3:43 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman reportedly collapsed on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive, received CPR but died at Gritman Medical Center.
4:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:57 a.m. — A chain saw was possibly stolen on the 1500 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
3:10 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia with intent to use on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
4:42 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Watermill Road near Deary.
4:54 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
Tuesday
1:18 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Foothill Road and North Polk Street Extension near Moscow.
8:48 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on East Hazel and North Laurel streets in Genesee.
9:17 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:02 a.m. — The fire department and Avista responded to a fire on the 700 block of Northeast Oak Street.
11:20 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
12:25 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Emily Street.
1:25 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Road.
5:18 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
6:13 p.m.— A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a traffic accident on Colorado and B streets.
8:17 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
9:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Southwest State Street.
10:19 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:30 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital from the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street following a report of disorderly conduct.
Wednesday
3:07 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
11:14 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Wednesday
12:32 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at McCroskey Hall.