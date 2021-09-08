PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:24 a.m. — A woman on Klemgard Avenue found a snake in her cottage.
8:49 p.m. — A woman on Deane Street wanted to talk to an officer about the National Security Agency harassing her.
Tuesday
3:49 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after medics responded to an unconscious person on Webb Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:45 a.m. — Police arrested a man on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
9:47 a.m. — A tractor-trailer that went into a ditch blocked the road at State Route 27 and Farmington Road. There were no injuries.
6:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
Saturday
1:19 p.m. — Deputies heard a report from a resident on Grove Road in Endicott who said someone came to his house and offered to sell a woman for $2,000.
7:06 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.
Sunday
8:43 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after medics responded to an unconscious person on Park Street in Colfax.
8:41 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of a sexual assault on Kitzmiller road in Pullman.
Monday
10:54 a.m. — Three people were reported throwing rocks and acting disorderly on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:07 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the corner of Britton Lane and North Polk Street.
3:44 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man lying in the middle of the road near the corner of Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.
7:46 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
8:09 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of Baker Street.
10:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Troy Road.
11:40 a.m. — A naked woman reportedly walked out of the woods and said she was confused and scared near the 1000 block of North Almon Street. A family member took her to a hospital.
1:10 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a woman and her two children in a stroller at the intersection of Lewis and South Washington streets. Police said all were taken to Gritman Medical Center and later released with nontraumatic injuries.
1:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
4:05 p.m. — A man in a wheelchair was reportedly approaching cars and panhandling near the corner of South Jackson and West Third streets.
4:09 p.m. — Two couples were reportedly yelling at each other on South Main Street.
6:28 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
7:03 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
7:13 p.m. — Police received a report of gunshot sounds on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
8:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man slumped over in a wheelchair in the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
9:21 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Elm Street.
9:25 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
10:45 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on North Main Street.
11:11 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Nez Perce Drive and Blake Avenue.
11:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious woman at an address on Elm Street.
11 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of White Avenue and South Mountain View Road.
2:22 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 400 block of North Main Street.
2:57 p.m. — A purse was reportedly stolen from a shopping cart on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.
3:34 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
6:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of West A Street.
7:52 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 1500 block of West A Street.
8:09 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of indecent exposure on the 200 block of Circle Drive.
8:32 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man defecating in front of a vehicle near the corner of East Third and South Main streets.
11:56 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the corner of West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
Sunday
12:42 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.
10:39 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Troy Road.
10:44 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
12:03 p.m. — A camper was reportedly stolen from the 600 block of North Almon Street.
1:40 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street. Firefighters responded and found a pan was left on a heated stove and was producing smoke.
2:15 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
4:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a citizen dispute on the 400 block of White Avenue and arrested a 45-year-old woman for suspicion of assault.
4:48 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Lynn Avenue.
5:07 p.m. — A vehicle injured a dog on the corner of East D and North Lincoln streets.
6:43 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.
8:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.
9:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
9:39 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Monday
8:27 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 400 block of Panorama Drive and took one person to the Gritman Medical Center.
11:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
1:40 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Third Street.
8:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 400 block of Veatch Street and arrested an 41-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:48 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of East Beplate Road in Potlatch.
8:15 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1600 block of Genesee-Troy Road in Moscow.
2:25 p.m. — A small grass fire was reported on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
3:51 p.m. — A trailer was reportedly on fire on State Highway 8 near Bovill, and sparked several smaller fires. Deputies said the reporting party put the fire out.
7:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of West Main and Wheeler streets in Kendrick.