PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

6:24 a.m. — A woman on Klemgard Avenue found a snake in her cottage.

8:49 p.m. — A woman on Deane Street wanted to talk to an officer about the National Security Agency harassing her.

Tuesday

3:49 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after medics responded to an unconscious person on Webb Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

3:45 a.m. — Police arrested a man on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.

9:47 a.m. — A tractor-trailer that went into a ditch blocked the road at State Route 27 and Farmington Road. There were no injuries.

6:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.

Saturday

1:19 p.m. — Deputies heard a report from a resident on Grove Road in Endicott who said someone came to his house and offered to sell a woman for $2,000.

7:06 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.

Sunday

8:43 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital after medics responded to an unconscious person on Park Street in Colfax.

8:41 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of a sexual assault on Kitzmiller road in Pullman.

Monday

10:54 a.m. — Three people were reported throwing rocks and acting disorderly on Mill Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:07 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the corner of Britton Lane and North Polk Street.

3:44 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man lying in the middle of the road near the corner of Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.

7:46 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

8:09 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of Baker Street.

10:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Troy Road.

11:40 a.m. — A naked woman reportedly walked out of the woods and said she was confused and scared near the 1000 block of North Almon Street. A family member took her to a hospital.

1:10 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a woman and her two children in a stroller at the intersection of Lewis and South Washington streets. Police said all were taken to Gritman Medical Center and later released with nontraumatic injuries.

1:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.

4:05 p.m. — A man in a wheelchair was reportedly approaching cars and panhandling near the corner of South Jackson and West Third streets.

4:09 p.m. — Two couples were reportedly yelling at each other on South Main Street.

6:28 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.

7:03 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.

7:13 p.m. — Police received a report of gunshot sounds on the 1300 block of South Main Street.

8:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man slumped over in a wheelchair in the 600 block of West Pullman Road.

9:21 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Elm Street.

9:25 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

10:45 p.m. — A fake ID was reported on North Main Street.

11:11 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Nez Perce Drive and Blake Avenue.

11:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

Saturday

1:07 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious woman at an address on Elm Street.

11 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of White Avenue and South Mountain View Road.

2:22 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 400 block of North Main Street.

2:57 p.m. — A purse was reportedly stolen from a shopping cart on the 1300 block of South Blaine Street.

3:34 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.

6:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of West A Street.

7:52 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 1500 block of West A Street.

8:09 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of indecent exposure on the 200 block of Circle Drive.

8:32 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue.

10:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man defecating in front of a vehicle near the corner of East Third and South Main streets.

11:56 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the corner of West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.

Sunday

12:42 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.

10:39 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Troy Road.

10:44 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

12:03 p.m. — A camper was reportedly stolen from the 600 block of North Almon Street.

1:40 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 600 block of Elm Street. Firefighters responded and found a pan was left on a heated stove and was producing smoke.

2:15 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

4:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a citizen dispute on the 400 block of White Avenue and arrested a 45-year-old woman for suspicion of assault.

4:48 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Lynn Avenue.

5:07 p.m. — A vehicle injured a dog on the corner of East D and North Lincoln streets.

6:43 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.

8:40 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.

9:14 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

9:39 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

Monday

8:27 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 400 block of Panorama Drive and took one person to the Gritman Medical Center.

11:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.

1:40 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on East Third Street.

8:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 400 block of Veatch Street and arrested an 41-year-old woman for an outstanding warrant.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

4:48 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of East Beplate Road in Potlatch.

8:15 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1600 block of Genesee-Troy Road in Moscow.

2:25 p.m. — A small grass fire was reported on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.

3:51 p.m. — A trailer was reportedly on fire on State Highway 8 near Bovill, and sparked several smaller fires. Deputies said the reporting party put the fire out.

7:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the corner of West Main and Wheeler streets in Kendrick.

