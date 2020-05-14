PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:10 p.m. — A long board was reported stolen from a man’s truck on Leland Drive.
7:55 p.m. — A resident on Wheatland Drive reported her neighbors are throwing garbage in the front yard.
8:35 p.m. — A resident on State Street said someone threatened to mess with his vehicle and he found a screw in his tire.
Wednesday
2:51 p.m. — Police responded to a woman reportedly being verbally aggressive at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:02 a.m. — Two motorcycles were reported stolen from Broadway Street in Malden.
5:09 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:18 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:07 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 500 block of South Asbury Street. Police are investigating.
10:03 a.m. — A 77-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on Hatley Way.
11:33 a.m. — The exterior of Best Western Plus University Inn was spray painted. Police believe the suspect is the same man who allegedly spray painted five Moscow businesses last week.
3:42 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of unlawful entry after allegedly entering a vehicle on East McKinley Street.
3:56 p.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from a front porch on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2100 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:47 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 28 on State Highway 3 near Deary.
10:46 a.m. — A lock on a locker was reportedly cut and golf clubs were stolen from it at Moscow Elks Golf Course on State Highway 8 east of Moscow.
2:42 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on South River and Walker roads near Viola.
10:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick.