PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:46 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Street.
10:52 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
11:06 a.m. — Police responded to a possible cellphone theft at the 500 block of East Main Street.
11:08 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:15 a.m. — An injured deer was reported on the 400 block of Northwest North Street.
11:26 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
12:42 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way and Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:06 a.m.— A phone was reported stolen from Main Street in Pullman.
7:15 p.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated male yelling at passing vehicles.
7:56 p.m. — A 31-year-old Pullman man was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of disorderly conduct.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:01 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Second and South Main streets.
11:39 a.m. — A ladder was reportedly broken and a fire extinguisher was set off inside a building on the 200 block of Troy Road after a person or persons reportedly unlawfully entered the structure.
11:47 a.m. — A moose was reported on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.
12:25 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
2:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
3:36 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were cited for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
5:59 p.m. — A moose was reportedly running in traffic near Dutch Bros on North Main Street.
6:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at WinCo.
11:26 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday
11:28 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
11:36 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
3:50 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:26 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Sixth Street in Kendrick.
6:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 13.4 on State Highway 8 near Troy.