WHITMAN COUNTY
Sentencings
Aug. 15
Christopher Lombardi, 20, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended.
Nikhil Solomonson, 22, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Jeremy Rosenmun, 33, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Tian Zhang, 29, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
Brandee Slough was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
Tannim Delozier, 24, was convicted of third-degree driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
Robert Miles, 21, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Koby Michael Bailey, 21, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended.
Aug. 16
Jason Cruz Barrera, 21, was convicted of violating a protection order and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended.
Glenn Amberson, 53, was convicted of violating a protection order and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 304 days suspended.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 12
Larry Mundell, 61, and Catherine Dixon, 51, both of Bovill
Aug. 13
Lacey Funke, 26, and Deren Jones, 29, both of Genesee
Aug. 15
Raven Yorke, 18, and Jonathan Hines, 23, both of Lewiston
Mark Amos and Ashli Rae-Lynn Woodin, both 24 of Moscow
Travis Smith, 41, of Spokane, and Theresa Sargent, 31, of Moscow
Aug. 16
Chelsea Codling, 23, and Addam Pincock, 32, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Ellie Thyssen, 20, and Phillip Lerum, 24, both of Moscow
Friday
George Zamora, 29, and Natalie Hansen, 28, both of Genesee
Divorces
Aug. 14
Joshua Ehli and Lacee Ehli
Wednesday
Ian Wallace and Jaclynn Wallace
Thursday
Bailey Butticci and Nicholas Nicholson
Sentencings
Aug. 12
Kenneth Tanner, 51, of Bovill, was convicted of solicitation to rape and sentenced to a rider program. He faces 10 years in prison — three fixed and seven indeterminate — if he is not successful in the program. He was also ordered to pay $5,245.50 in fines and court costs and restitution is to be determined. Tanner was also convicted of domestic battery in the presence of a child and sentenced to time already served and $187.50 in court costs.
Tuesday
Donald Romine, 87, of Moscow, was convicted of lewd conduct with a minor younger than 16 and was sentenced to six years in prison, including two fixed years, fined $545.50 and is ordered to pay a $5,000 civil fine to the victim.
Michelle Ladd, 38, of Orofino, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Wednesday
Joseph Ayres, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, five days in jail, fined $510 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
David Donaldson, 38, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to six months probation, one day in jail, fined $702.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:17 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Glenn Terrell Friendship Mall.
12:19 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 700 block of Northeast Thatuna Street.
2:03 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
4:19 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft on the 1500 block of Northeast Glenn Terrell Friendship Mall.
10:25 p.m. — Two people were warned for possession of cannabis on the WSU campus.
Friday
12:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of harassment on the 1300 block of East College Mall.
1:06 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of having consumed alcohol as a minor on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
2:54 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:54 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of West A Street.
1:33 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported in the WinCo parking lot.
6:44 a.m. — An individual in the Theophilus Tower parking lot was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a possible broken lower leg.
11:08 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Wendy’s on West Pullman Road.
11:08 a.m. — A woman reported her colleague was harassed and threatened by a man at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road. She reported the man used racial slurs and told him to go back to where he came from and that he is lucky he did not have his gun on him.
12:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Weymouth and Hathaway streets.
1:29 p.m. — Possible hazing was reported on the 700 block of Idaho Avenue.
3:34 p.m. — A woman reported she returned to her residence on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue and found a rolled-up green towel on her bed that did not belong to her.
7:09 p.m. — An elderly man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he was found unconscious at his home on the 1400 block of Orchard Avenue.
8:34 p.m. — A motorcyclist reportedly punched the mirror, breaking the glass, of a 17-year-old boy’s vehicle during an apparent road rage incident on East D and North Hayes streets.
9:06 p.m. — A man was reportedly stopping traffic on East Eighth and South Blaine streets saying he used marijuana, did not know where he was, struggled to breathe and his face hurt. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
9:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:34 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a Texas warrant on West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:26 p.m. — A firearm, bow, alcohol and other small items were reportedly stolen on the 2100 block of Three Bear Road near Kendrick.
5:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.